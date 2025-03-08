POLITICS
The Kremlin accused Paris of violating the Minsk Agreements, which were meant to resolve the Crimea crisis in 2014.
March 8, 2025

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has accused France of lying and violating international agreements.

Peskov told Russia's Rossiya 1 TV that France has repeatedly lied, including about the implementation of the Minsk agreements for a settlement in Ukraine and violated security guarantees given to Viktor Yanukovych, a former Ukrainian president.

"There were a lot of lies from France. After all, we remember (then-French President Francois) Hollande's statement when he said that no one took the Minsk agreements seriously. We remember when, in 2014, among other Europeans, the French foreign minister signed a document that guaranteed the legitimate president of Ukraine at that time, Yanukovych, his political future," said Peskov.

The Minsk Agreements were meant to resolve the Crimea crisis in 2014, as well as Eastern Ukraine.

After Yanukovich trusted France, Germany, and Poland, he was ousted by rebels, said Peskov.

"In other words, France, like other countries, didn’t fulfill its guarantees. Wasn't that a lie? It was a real lie," he stressed, adding that when French President Emmanuel Macron accused Russia of posing a threat to Europe, he did not mention France's mistakes.

On Wednesday, Macron said he would begin discussions with allies about the possibility of putting European countries under the protection of French nuclear deterrent forces at the call of Friedrich Merz, who is in line to be Germany’s next chancellor.

Macron also spoke about growing threats to Europe, including allegedly from Russia, thus justifying the need to increase Paris' defence spending. He also announced his intention to continue supporting Ukraine in the conflict with Russia.

