WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Ultra-Orthodox parties withdraw from Netanyahu’s coalition over military draft bill
Degel HaTorah and Agudat Yisrael announce exit from Israeli government amid dispute over exemption for Yeshiva students from compulsory army service.
Ultra-Orthodox parties withdraw from Netanyahu’s coalition over military draft bill
Session of the Knesset for a vote over possible expulsion of Ayman Odeh from parliament, in Jerusalem / Reuters
July 15, 2025

Two key ultra-Orthodox parties have withdrawn from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition over a failure to advance legislation exempting Yeshiva students from military service, the factions said.

Degel HaTorah, part of the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) alliance, announced its resignation after top rabbis instructed lawmakers to quit the government on Monday.

Hours later, Agudat Yisrael — the Hasidic faction of UTJ — also said it would leave the coalition.

The decision threatens Netanyahu’s parliamentary majority and deepens the political crisis surrounding military conscription, a long-running point of contention between religious and secular segments of Israeli society.

"The state authorities are clearly showing their intention to increase pressure on Torah scholars, with repeated attempts to degrade and trample them," wrote Rabbi Dov Landau, a leading Haredi figure who ordered Degel HaTorah to resign.

"Time and again, they fail to uphold their commitments."

Government at stake

Although the withdrawals do not immediately collapse Netanyahu’s government, they significantly weaken it.

The Likud-led coalition held 67 of the Knesset’s 120 seats prior to the announcements.

Without ultra-Orthodox support, the government would lack a working majority.

The exemption bill — aimed at formalising legal protections for ultra-Orthodox students who refuse compulsory military service — has been at the centre of weeks of political tension.

Talks to finalise a draft version had reportedly stalled, despite Netanyahu’s efforts to reach a compromise.

Degel HaTorah officials said they would return to the government only if Netanyahu presented a draft acceptable to senior rabbis.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us