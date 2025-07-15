Two key ultra-Orthodox parties have withdrawn from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition over a failure to advance legislation exempting Yeshiva students from military service, the factions said.

Degel HaTorah, part of the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) alliance, announced its resignation after top rabbis instructed lawmakers to quit the government on Monday.

Hours later, Agudat Yisrael — the Hasidic faction of UTJ — also said it would leave the coalition.

The decision threatens Netanyahu’s parliamentary majority and deepens the political crisis surrounding military conscription, a long-running point of contention between religious and secular segments of Israeli society.

"The state authorities are clearly showing their intention to increase pressure on Torah scholars, with repeated attempts to degrade and trample them," wrote Rabbi Dov Landau, a leading Haredi figure who ordered Degel HaTorah to resign.

"Time and again, they fail to uphold their commitments."

Government at stake

Although the withdrawals do not immediately collapse Netanyahu’s government, they significantly weaken it.

The Likud-led coalition held 67 of the Knesset’s 120 seats prior to the announcements.

Without ultra-Orthodox support, the government would lack a working majority.

The exemption bill — aimed at formalising legal protections for ultra-Orthodox students who refuse compulsory military service — has been at the centre of weeks of political tension.

Talks to finalise a draft version had reportedly stalled, despite Netanyahu’s efforts to reach a compromise.

Degel HaTorah officials said they would return to the government only if Netanyahu presented a draft acceptable to senior rabbis.