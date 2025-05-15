logo
CULTURE
‘I risked everything to find my voice,’ says Afghanistan's first woman rapper
Afghanistan’s first female rapper, Sonita Alizadeh, was nearly sold into marriage — twice. At the recently held NEXT 2025, she shared how rap became her rebellion, education her weapon, and hope her answer to silence.
French court finds actor Gerard Depardieu guilty of sexual assault on film set
The 78-year-old movie star gets a suspended 18-month prison sentence.
Calls to exclude Israel from Eurovision 2025 are growing
Opinion
opinion
author
Kavitha Iyer
How Bollywood flick Chhaava led to violence and curfew in an Indian city
In a society increasingly shaped by propaganda films and political provocations, history is not being remembered—it is being weaponised.
author
Nilosree Biswas
Eid-e-Gulabi: When Holi painted the Mughal Empire in colours of pluralism
Historic mosques targeted: Hindu far-right seeks to rewrite India's history
To preserve cultural heritage, India must embrace pluralism, not politics
Bollywood's depictions of Muslims over time have gone from good to ugly
Unapologetically afro: Zulaikha Patel’s ongoing fight for justice and identity
From leading anti-racism protests at 13 to healing through storytelling, South African social justice activist and author Zulaikha Patel is redefining resistance, one voice—and one story—at a time.
Art as resistance: Lina Abojaradeh’s creative struggle for Palestine and the oppressed
Palestinian artist, poet, and activist Lina Abojaradeh explains how murals, poetry, and comics can transcend headlines to evoke empathy, challenge dominant narratives, and empower the next generation at the NEXT 2025 forum in Istanbul.
Bollywood rushes to win ‘Operation Sindoor’ trademark amid escalation with Pakistan
As the title race heats up, industry insiders expect behind-the-scenes lobbying to secure the most dramatic names for the movies based on India’s attacks on Pakistan.
