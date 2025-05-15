‘I risked everything to find my voice,’ says Afghanistan's first woman rapper‘I risked everything to find my voice,’ says Afghanistan's first woman rapper
How Bollywood flick Chhaava led to violence and curfew in an Indian city
In a society increasingly shaped by propaganda films and political provocations, history is not being remembered—it is being weaponised.In a society increasingly shaped by propaganda films and political provocations, history is not being remembered—it is being weaponised.
Unapologetically afro: Zulaikha Patel’s ongoing fight for justice and identityUnapologetically afro: Zulaikha Patel’s ongoing fight for justice and identity
Art as resistance: Lina Abojaradeh’s creative struggle for Palestine and the oppressedArt as resistance: Lina Abojaradeh’s creative struggle for Palestine and the oppressed
Bollywood rushes to win ‘Operation Sindoor’ trademark amid escalation with PakistanBollywood rushes to win ‘Operation Sindoor’ trademark amid escalation with Pakistan
