BIZTECH
1 min read
China grants visa-free entry to five Latin American nations
Beijing's trial policy, which runs through May 31, 2026, allows citizens of Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Uruguay to enter China without visa
China grants visa-free entry to five Latin American nations
China's visa-free transit period has been extended to 240 hours for travelers from 54 countries. / Reuters
13 hours ago

China began implementing a trial policy on Sunday that allows citizens of Latin American nations, including Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Uruguay, to enter the country without a visa.

Holders of ordinary passports from these five countries can enter China without a visa for up to 30 days for business, tourism, family visits, cultural exchange, and transit, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The policy will remain in effect until May 31, 2026. The move is part of China's larger efforts to broaden visa-free access in accordance with its commitment to high-level opening.

This expansion means that China now offers unilateral visa-free entry to 43 countries, according to the media outlet.

Economic relations between China and Latin America have also grown significantly, with bilateral trade doubling over the last decade and exceeding 500 billion US dollars in 2024.

In late May, China announced that citizens of four Gulf countries—Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain—will also benefit from visa-free entry for up to 30 days from June 9, 2025, to June 8, 2026.

Moreover, China has extended its visa-free transit period to 240 hours for travelers from 54 countries.

Explore
PSG fans display banner calling for end to Gaza genocide during UEFA Champions League final
PSG fans display banner calling for end to Gaza genocide during UEFA Champions League final
PSG crush Inter 5-0 to win 1st UEFA Champions League
PSG crush Inter 5-0 to win 1st UEFA Champions League
Hamas responds 'positively' to US deal proposal, seeking permanent ceasefire in Gaza
Hamas responds 'positively' to US deal proposal, seeking permanent ceasefire in Gaza
Ukraine to integrate NATO aircraft coordination system into national defence network
Ukraine to integrate NATO aircraft coordination system into national defence network
Words can no longer describe scale of Israel’s attacks on Gaza: Türkiye's Altun
Words can no longer describe scale of Israel’s attacks on Gaza: Türkiye's Altun
Israel stops Arab-Islamic delegation visit to Ramallah
Israel stops Arab-Islamic delegation visit to Ramallah
'Starve or be shot': Palestinians decry chaos, death at Israeli-controlled Gaza aid points
'Starve or be shot': Palestinians decry chaos, death at Israeli-controlled Gaza aid points
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
Iran dismisses IAEA report on its enrichment as 'pretext for political maneuvering'
Iran dismisses IAEA report on its enrichment as 'pretext for political maneuvering'
Turkish president, Hungarian premier discuss bilateral ties, global issues
Turkish president, Hungarian premier discuss bilateral ties, global issues
Nigeria flood death toll rises to 151
Nigeria flood death toll rises to 151
India's top general admits jet losses in clash with Pakistan
India's top general admits jet losses in clash with Pakistan
Türkiye’s first floating gas platform reaches Black Sea port
Türkiye’s first floating gas platform reaches Black Sea port
Iran reaffirms nuclear weapons are ‘unacceptable’ amid US talks
Iran reaffirms nuclear weapons are ‘unacceptable’ amid US talks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us