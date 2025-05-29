The annual Muslim pilgrimage of Hajj is just around the corner – and as pilgrims across the world prepare for the journey in Saudi Arabia, one thing is on everyone’s mind: how bad will the heat be this year, and what can be done to beat it?

Around 1,300 deaths were reported during the Hajj last year, as per official Saudi figures.

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam, and all Muslims with the means must complete it at least once in their lifetime. Its timing is determined by the Islamic lunar calendar, shifting forward each year in the Gregorian calendar.

Over four days, millions of worshippers perform a series of rituals, culminating in the Day of Arafat — the spiritual peak of Hajj — when pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat, the site of the Prophet Muhammad’s final sermon.

This year, Saudi authorities have announced that the Day of Arafat will be observed on June 5, followed by Eid al-Adha on June 6.

For years now, Hajj rituals have coincided with the sweltering Saudi summer. Last year’s pilgrimage saw temperatures soar to 51.8°C (125°F), contributing to over a thousand deaths.

The Saudi Press Agency, citing the National Center for Meteorology, has forecast hot to extremely hot weather at the holy sites this year, with highs between 40°C and 47°C, lows from 27°C to 32°C, and humidity ranging from 15 percent to 60 percent.

A 2019 study published in Geophysical Research Letters, a scientific journal of geoscience, warned that, due to climate change and the seasonal timing of Hajj, pilgrims could face “extreme danger threshold” levels of heat stress between 2047 and 2052 and 2079 and 2086.

Why heatstroke turns deadly

Heatstroke-related fatalities during Hajj are rarely the result of a single factor, Dr Imran Afzal, a Pakistan-based physician with over 35 years of experience, told TRT World.

“It’s a dangerous mix — extreme heat, physical overexertion, chronic conditions like diabetes or hypertension — and crucially, delays in recognising symptoms and getting help.”

When core body temperature rises too quickly, the body’s ability to cool itself shuts down, leading to multi-organ failure.

In the high-density, high-stress setting of Hajj, exhaustion can rapidly escalate into heatstroke.

“Many pilgrims push through discomfort because of a strong spiritual drive to complete their rituals. But that can result in fatal delays,” he said.

How pilgrims can protect themselves

While the Saudi government provides water stations, shaded walkways, and misting systems, the burden of protection also falls on pilgrims, especially the elderly and children, who are most at risk.

Dr Afzal recommends staying hydrated, using umbrellas or wide-brimmed hats, applying sunscreen, resting between rituals in shaded areas, avoiding fasting in extreme heat, travelling in groups, and pre-planning medications with a healthcare provider.

“Preparation isn’t just physical — it’s medical,” he said. “Pilgrims with chronic illnesses need a clear strategy before embarking.”

When faith meets physical limits

For many, Hajj is the spiritual journey of a lifetime — and with it comes an impulse to endure pain as part of the sacrifice. But pushing past one’s physical limits can be deadly.

“This is a very real challenge,” Dr Afzal told TRT World.

“Islam places a high value on preserving life and health. Endurance doesn’t mean ignoring warning health signs. Pacing yourself, consulting a doctor before travelling, and listening to your body are not signs of weakness.”

A near-miss case

While Dr Afzal was not deployed in Saudi Arabia last year, he consulted remotely with families of vulnerable pilgrims. One case stood out: an elderly diabetic man collapsed from heat exhaustion after walking for hours without eating or drinking.

He skipped breakfast and hadn’t hydrated properly. “Thankfully, he was taken to a medical station in time and stabilised — but it could have ended very differently,” he said.

What’s Saudi Arabia doing about it?

In response to the extreme heat conditions anticipated during Hajj 2025, Saudi authorities seem to be on top of it. Shaded resting areas and cooling systems, air-conditioned tents and wearable heat monitors, heat-reducing white roads, arrangements for the distribution of water and umbrellas and shortened Friday prayers are among some of the solutions they have.

The Saudi health ministry is also actively posting tips on X to avoid heat exhaustion.

They have given advice on what to pack and necessary vaccinations, aside from tips for heart, kidney and asthma patients and people with diabetes.

Sheikh Dr Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, head of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and Prophet’s Mosque, ordered Friday sermons and prayers to be shortened during the Hajj season, the Saudi Press Agency reported .

The measure aims to reduce strain on worshippers, especially the elderly and those in crowded areas, and includes minimising the wait between the call to prayer and the sermon.

On Thursday, Gulf News reported that Saudi Arabia has unveiled a cooled 4-km pedestrian path to Mount Arafat, featuring sun-reflective pavement and rubberised asphalt to enhance comfort for elderly and disabled pilgrims.

The initiative also includes a green corridor with mist systems and water fountains.

Saudi Arabia has even deployed 11 air ambulances, 900 ground ambulances, and over 7,500 paramedics across key pilgrimage sites, along with the establishment of 71 first aid stations and three field hospitals.

This was confirmed by the country’s health minister, Fahd Al Jalajel, as per another report in the Gulf News.

The Saudi government, he said, has increased bed capacity for the Hajj season by 60 percent compared to last year.

The minister emphasised hydration, sun protection, and crowd management and urged pilgrims to keep their masks on, move in groups, and report any illness.

But that’s not all.

Real-time health monitoring during Hajj is being enhanced using smart sensors and AI tools from the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), a government agency.

Pilgrims in critical condition are connected to SEHA Virtual Hospital — the world’s largest — for continuous care. The SEHA app also enables remote consultations and home care, reducing the need for travel amid extreme heat and crowding.

Don’t come without a permit

Aside from health and infrastructure measures, Saudi Arabia is reinforcing its permit system to minimise heat-related risks during Hajj.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah is consistently stressing that only pilgrims with valid permits will be allowed to perform Hajj this year — a move aimed at reducing overcrowding and ensuring safer conditions amid rising temperatures.



