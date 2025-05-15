logo
Trump cuts funding for 'gain-of-function' research, suggesting it may have ignited Covid pandemic
President Trump restricts federal funding for "gain-of-function" research that examines pandemic-potential viruses, exploring how they may become more transmissible or cause more severe illness.
UEFA opens new office in Istanbul as organisation's third global headquarters
The opening ceremony in the historic Levent Pavilion, will be held with the attendance of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Palestinian Dabbagh's 118th-minute winner sends Aberdeen to Scottish Cup final
Palestinian striker Oday Dabbagh, born in occupied East Jerusalem, came off the bench to deliver Aberdeen's dramatic Scottish Cup semifinal winner against all odds.
LeBron James becomes first NBA player to reach 50,000 points
In a game against the Pelicans, LeBron James made history by scoring his 50,000th career point with a three-pointer, solidifying his place as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.
Celtic, Bohemian football fans protest Israel's genocidal actions in Gaza
Sunniya Ahmad Pirzada
Cricket, politics, and power: How India’s stance casts a shadow over Pakistan’s historic tournament
By Tooba Masood
Here’s everything you need to know about the Champions Trophy 2025
Alperen Sengun makes history as Türkiye’s second NBA All-Star
Newcastle celebrate end of 70-year trophy drought
150,000 Geordies flooded Newcastle’s streets to celebrate the club’s first trophy in 70 years after their Carabao Cup win.
Firecrackers lit outside mosque amid cricket win celebrations injure four
India won the Champions Trophy title on Sunday evening after beating New Zealand by four wickets in the final in Dubai, claiming its second successive global title.
LeBron James: First NBA player to reach 50,000 pts
