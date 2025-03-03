For the first time in nearly 30 years, Pakistan is hosting a major international cricket tournament. The last time the country welcomed a global cricketing event was the 1996 Cricket World Cup. Since then, security concerns have relegated Pakistan’s home games to neutral venues like the UAE, depriving generations of fans of the electrifying atmosphere of live international cricket.

But as Pakistan embraces this long-awaited moment, the tournament is mired in controversy.



India, citing political tensions, has refused to play on Pakistani soil, despite Pakistan having played in India during the 2023 World Cup. The decision has cast a shadow over what should have been a triumphant return for cricket in Pakistan.

Missing rivalry



The ICC (International Cricket Council) Champions Trophy 2025 kicked off on February 19 in Karachi, with the host facing New Zealand. The final is scheduled for March 9, but uncertainty looms over the venue. The reason? If India qualifies, the match will likely be moved to Dubai , accommodating India’s refusal to play in Pakistan.



This concession is not surprising.



India, through its cricket board (BCCI), wields immense financial power, valued at a staggering $2.2 billion. Reports from ESPNcricinfo, a leading cricket website, suggest that in November 2024, the BCCI informed the ICC that it had been advised by the Indian government not to send its team to Pakistan. However, ICC regulations mandate that cricket boards remain independent from government influence, making India’s stance a clear violation of these rules.

Ignoring cricket regulations is further amplified by the accommodation of India’s demands: their matches and potentially even the final, should India qualify, will be played in Dubai.

The implications go beyond rulebooks and boardroom decisions. For millions of Pakistanis, this was supposed to be a historic moment – a chance to witness cricketing rivalries reignited on home soil. Instead, they have been robbed of the opportunity to see the sport’s most iconic clash: Pakistan vs. India.

Strategic edge for India?



With India playing all its matches in Dubai, critics argue that this arrangement gives them an undue advantage. While other teams must travel between venues, adjusting to different pitch conditions, India will enjoy the comfort of playing at a single location.

“If you can stay in one place, stay in one hotel, practice in the same facilities, and play on the same pitches every time, it’s definitely an advantage,” South African cricketer Rassie van der Dussen remarked in a press conference ahead of their final group game against England.

Australia’s absent captain Pat Cummins echoed van der Dussen’s views in a recent interview in which he said that India would hold a "huge advantage" from playing all their matches in Dubai.



The disruption isn’t limited to cricketing strategy. The uncertainty surrounding the tournament’s final has frustrated fans, disrupted travel plans, and led to logistical nightmares for organisers and spectators alike.



Politics over cricket?

Cricket has long played a role in fostering goodwill between India and Pakistan.



The term “cricket diplomacy” gained prominence in 1987 when Pakistan’s President Zia ul-Haq made a surprise visit to India to watch a Test match amid heightened tensions over Kashmir. In subsequent years, cricket served as a bridge, especially during the 2003–2008 period, when Test series were hosted by both nations, creating rare moments of unity between the two nations.



It was during this time, Pakistan’s President Pervez Musharraf, born in present-day India, and Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, born in present-day Pakistan, shared a rapport that helped break the ice as they discussed contentious issues such as Kashmir and Siachen.



But today, the sport has become another battleground in a larger geopolitical struggle. Cricket analyst Ammad Mir, lamented India’s absence, telling TRT World: “India v Pakistan is not just cricket; it’s the biggest rivalry in sports. Had this game been played in Pakistan, it would have been a massive boost for our economy and a source of joy for fans who’ve been deprived of these moments for decades.”

Xerxes Avari, a renowned hotelier and owner of the Avari Group of hotels, echoed this sentiment.

“Cricket has historically bridged ties between Pakistan and India. Their team coming here would have encouraged people-to-people contact and mutual understanding. Pakistan is known for its hospitality—Indian fans would have seen a side of Pakistan they rarely hear about.”

“This decision wasn’t made by players like Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma,” added Mir. “It came from the top, influenced by political propaganda. Cricket fans on both sides suffer because of it. They want to see Virat Kohli in action.”

But not everyone sees India’s absence as a loss. Pakistan’s former tourism minister Azam Jamil dismissed the idea that cricket alone could serve as a diplomatic bridge. “India did us a favour by not coming,” he told TRT World. “Had their team played here, the entire country would have been shut down. Shops closed, schools disrupted, and cities paralysed. Is this the kind of image we want to project? We’re not ready for such events, and pretending otherwise does us no favours.”



Umair Sheikh, a cricket analyst and lifelong fan never expected the Indian cricket team to play in Pakistan.

“India has been accusing us of terrorism for decades—first over Kashmir, then the 2008 Mumbai attacks. They’re using cricket as an extension of their political grudge,” he told TRT World.

After masked gunmen attacked the visiting Sri Lankan cricket team bus en route to Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 3 2009, Pakistan was no longer considered a safe venue for international cricket events. The attack left five players, including captain Mahela Jayawardene and vice-captain Kumar Sangakkara, with minor injuries. Tragically, six security personnel and two civilians were killed in the attack.



International Test cricket returned to the country after more than a decade when Sri Lanka agreed to play in Pakistan, with international cricket making only sporadic returns in the years that followed.

So, for Avari, the stringent protocols are a necessary evil.

“You can criticise the measures all you want, but they’re essential. God forbid something happens, cricket won’t return for another 20 years,” said the hotelier.

Avari emphasised the positive ripple effects of hosting international cricket. “The players, officials, and fans traveling for the matches boost local tourism and the hospitality industry. People are going to shops, buying goods, and experiencing Pakistani culture.”

Cricket’s future in Pakistan



While debates rage on, one thing remains clear: Pakistan’s return as an international cricketing host is a milestone. Beyond politics, this tournament offers the country’s youth a chance to witness their heroes up close and inspire the next generation of cricketers.



“This is massive for young boys and girls,” Sheikh explained. “When they watch live matches in stadiums, they’re motivated to emulate their heroes. It takes them away from screens. For decades, these opportunities were absent. Now, kids can see what they can achieve outdoors.”



Pakistan’s hospitality industry is also seizing the opportunity. “This tournament reinforces Pakistan’s status as a global tourist destination,” Mohammed Ali Ibrahim, vice president of marketing at the Hashoo Group said.. “CNN recently ranked Pakistan among the top 25 destinations for 2025. Events like this bolster that image.”



Still, logistical hurdles persist. Hosting international teams demands meticulous planning, from security to accommodation. “These athletes have diverse dietary requirements, and we’re hosting high volumes of guests within tight schedules. It’s an operational challenge, but one we take pride in,” added Ibrahim.



Despite India’s absence, the tournament remains a source of excitement and national pride. Fans like Sheikh plan to attend matches with their families.



“Watching a match on TV can’t compare to being in a stadium. The crowd’s energy, the players’ tactics—it’s palpable. It’ll take Pakistan’s passion for cricket to another level,” he said. “We may not have the India-Pakistan fixture, but the tournament still offers something special.”



