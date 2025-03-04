WAR ON GAZA
Celtic, Bohemian football fans protest Israel's genocidal actions in Gaza
The campaign has gained support from fan groups in over 30 countries.
During the fourth week of the Irish Premier League, when Bohemian FC hosted Drogheda United, fans protested Israel's genocidal war in Gaza by displaying "red cards." / MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES VIA GOOGLE/ Handout via Reuters
March 4, 2025

The "Green Brigade" fan group of Celtic Football Club launched a "show Israel the red card" campaign in response to Israel's occupation of Palestine and attacks on Gaza, with supporters of Ireland’s Bohemian Football Club joining in solidarity.

During the fourth week of the Irish Premier League, when Bohemian FC hosted Drogheda United, fans protested Israel's genocidal war in Gaza by displaying "red cards."

At the 1-0 victory for Drogheda United at Dalymount Park in Dublin, Bohemian fans raised Palestinian flags, displayed red cards, and chanted calls for UEFA and FIFA to take action against Israel in competitions.

Worldwide support for the campaign

Protests against Israel in stadiums have been observed globally. The "Show Israel the Red Card" campaign has received backing from fan groups in more than 30 countries, including Türkiye, Spain, Italy, Brazil, Malaysia, and Chile.

Despite ongoing violence, Israel continues to take part in international sports events, facing neither sanctions nor condemnation from global sports organisations.

While Palestinian athletes have been killed in their homeland, Israeli competitors have taken part in international tournaments without repercussions.

International sports bodies took decisive measures against Russia after its 2022 invasion of Ukraine—UEFA and FIFA banned Russian teams from international competitions.

In contrast, similar sanctions or condemnations have not been applied to Israel for its actions in Palestine.

Although UEFA and FIFA imposed measures on Russia, they did not act on the Palestine Football Federation's request to suspend Israel from tournaments.

