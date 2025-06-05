WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Israel has now killed 225 journalists in Gaza
Israel has killed three more journalists in the fresh strike.
Israel has now killed 225 journalists in Gaza
Israel kills four Palestinian journalists in Gaza hospital strike / AA
2 hours ago

Three Palestinian journalists have been killed in a deadly Israeli strike in Gaza City, a medical source told Anadolu.

A source identified the victims as Sulaiman Hajjaj, Ismail Badah, Samir Al-Rifa’i.

The journalists were killed when an Israeli drone struck the grounds of the al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City.

Several other journalists were also wounded in the attack.

With this, the total number of journalists killed in Gaza by Israel has reached 225.

The Palestinian Centre for Human Rights recently confirmed it is the highest number of journalist deaths recorded globally in a single conflict since 1992.

Journalists describe their profession as not only endangered but also as being “burnt alive on air”.

The Palestinian Government Media Office in Gaza has reported that at least 409 media workers have been injured, 48 arrested, and 21 influential social media journalists killed.

The office also said 28 journalist families have been wiped out entirely, and 44 homes belonging to media professionals have been damaged or destroyed.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Start-ups, investors, and big ideas converge at South Summit 2025
By Edibe Beyza Caglar
Why do Palestinians observe Naksa on June 5?
Trade war hits emerging markets harder than pandemic: IMF
'The reluctant deal': NATO looks to catch up on Trump targets
US auto suppliers urge action over China rare earths restrictions; Beijing rejects allegations
Trump orders investigation into Biden's presidential actions over 'cognitive decline'
Judge rules Venezuelans deported to El Salvador must be allowed to challenge detention
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump announces new travel ban on over a dozen countries
Israel signs record $14 billion in defence deals despite Gaza genocide criticism
UN Security Council members lambast US after it vetoed Gaza ceasefire resolution
US Education Department says Columbia University fails to meet accreditation standards
Freedom Flotilla’s 'Madleen' slams Israel 'threat'
EU pledges $200M to support Syria after lifting sanctions
Bloody handprints — Manhunt on for ex-US soldier accused of murdering his three young daughters
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us