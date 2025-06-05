Omar Artan’s handling of the second leg match of African Champions League final has been hailed in his home country, Somalia, where he received a hero’s welcome.

Artan became the first Somali football referee to officiate a continental final when he took charge of the match played last week in Egypt’s capital, Cairo.

Egypt’s Pyramids FC triumphed in the Champions League with a 3-2 aggregate win over two legs against Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa.

Artan received praise from football analysts and fans for his composed and fair performance during the match that was free of heated moments.

“I carried the pride of millions of Somalis, the weight of our national flag, and the hopes of young people who looked up to me. That sense of duty has always driven me to give my best,” Artan said.

“I dedicate this achievement to the Somali people around the world for their unwavering support, belief, and encouragement.”

He made his debut on the continental stage at last year’s African Cup of Nation tournament in in Côte d’Ivoire where he officiated a group stage match.

Somalia Football Federation (SFF) hosted a reception for him on Wednesday in the capital, Mogadishu where football officials said his “rise mirrors the rise of Somali football”.

“He is incorruptible and deeply committed to protecting the dignity and fairness of the sport,” said SFF president Ali Mohamed.

The Somali referee begun his career officiating in domestic leagues where he built a name for himself by “learning from his mistakes made on the pitch”.

“Those early matches gave me the foundation I needed and the chance to grow in my performance,” he said.

“What has inspired me most in this journey is the opportunity to carry forward a reputation built on fairness, neutrality, and responsibility.”

Young people across Somalia have been inspired into becoming referees by Artan’s career, said the head of football referees Hasan Yabarow.

“The standards of refereeing in the country are rising because young Somali boys and girls now have someone they can look up tom” he said.

"We now hope and dream that he will be given the opportunity to officiate at the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” said Ali Ahmed, the head of refereeing of a regional football body.