Since coming to power on May 29, 2023, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken numerous measures aimed at tackling the persistent insecurity in the country, including the lingering insurgency by Boko Haram in the northeast region, kidnappings for ransom by armed gangs, communal clashes in various parts of the country and the volatile situation in the oil-producing region of Niger-Delta.

With a commitment under his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, President Tinubu appointed seasoned security officers to head various agencies and extended the tenures of other security leaders to foster stability.

The government has increased budgetary allocations for the security sector from N1.25 trillion in 2023 to N3.25 trillion in 2024 (a 160% increase), and further to N4.91 trillion in 2025.

The Tinubu administration, which marks it mid-term of the first (renewable) term, has also established new structures to address the root causes of insecurity, including the Livestock Development Ministry aimed at tackling frequent deadly clashes between farmers and nomadic herders, and the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education (NCAOOSC), which could help in ensuring vulnerable children are not recruited by armed groups to perpetrate violence.

As its predecessors, the Tinubu-led federal government has made attempts to give autonomy to Local Government Councils, the third tier of government and the closest to the grassroots in Nigeria, which might help in ensuring closer and more effective monitoring of security situations and accountability.

Further measures aimed at consolidating the relative peace in the oil-producing Niger-Delta region has helped in boosting Nigeria’s oil production (from about 900,00 bpd in 2023 to about 1,7m bpd currently.

Decline in deaths

There has also been a slight reduction in terrorism-related deaths, according to researches by Beacon Security and Intelligence Limited (BSIL) and the Institute of Economics and Peace’ Global Terrorism Index.

In a comparative analysis of the last two years of the immediate past government of President Muhammadu Buhari and the first two years of the incumbent, BSIL reported that 18,572 people were killed, 9,795 abducted, and 8,483 violent incidents between July 2021 to May 2023.

The database recorded 17,617 fatalities and 16,462 abducted persons, and 15,437 violent incidents from June 2023 to April 2025.

The numbers of victims and the continuing incidents are still disturbing. The Crime Experience and Security Perception Survey (CESPS) for 2024 by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), a government agency, showed a similarly alarming state of insecurity in Nigeria.

Published around December 17-18, 2024, the report offered a granular, albeit contested, look into the experiences of Nigerian households concerning crime and their perceptions of safety between May 2023 and April 2024.

The CESPS serves as a stark reminder of the pervasive insecurity, the economic toll of criminality, and the critical erosion of public trust in law enforcement agencies.

Despite the government efforts, Nigeria has not yet achieved the level of national security commensurate to its development aspirations.

Border security, terrorism, violent criminalities including banditry, farmer-herder violence and other forms of identity-based conflicts remain a challenge.

At the end of a meeting in April 2025, state governors from both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) publicly decried the escalating insecurity in Nigeria.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State (APC) and Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State (PDP) – whose states are among the most affected by the insecurity - expressed profound concern over the systematic violence and loss of lives.

Governor Zulum lamented the resurgence of Boko Haram attacks in Borno state, saying the government forces were "losing ground" due to the terrorist violence.

On his part, Governor Mutfwang characterised the violence in Plateau as a "systematic and premeditated campaign" aimed at displacing communities, and apologised to affected families for the government's perceived failure to protect them.

Need to review outdated policies

Both governors called for intensified efforts, including federal intervention and technology-based solutions, to combat the threats.

Meanwhile, Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State (APC) also voiced concern, describing his state as being "under relentless siege" from terrorists and armed gangs, and attributing many of the attacks to non-Nigerians.

He appealed for "emergency help" and "absolute support" from the Federal Government to drive out the alleged foreigners.

Despite their differing political affiliations, the governors' unified lamentation underscores the critical and non-partisan nature of Nigeria's security crisis.

Moving forward, to translate this unwavering commitment into tangible and sustainable national security achievements, a multi-pronged approach focusing on enhanced governance, strategic decentralisation of security management, robust border management, advanced cybersecurity, and a deeper engagement to address the root causes of insecurity are imperative.

While financial allocations have increased, the efficacy of these resources is hampered by a lack of clear delineation of strategic, tactical, and operational roles among the various security agencies.

This often leads to duplication of efforts, inter-agency friction, and a lack of decisive action. Regular and substantive National Security Council meetings are non-negotiable for strategic coordination, policy formulation, and high-level oversight.

Furthermore, the existing national security and defence instruments—such as the National Defence Policy and National Security Strategy—are outdated and urgently require revision to reflect the evolving threat landscape.

Porous borders

Crucially, a robust and transparent accountability mechanism must be established to hold security sector leaders responsible for demonstrated failures, fostering a culture of performance and deterring impunity.

The persistent calls for the creation of state police forces must be met with decisive action, including necessary constitutional amendments. Empowering state and local governments with security responsibilities, complemented by effective utilisation of their "security votes" for on-ground operations and equipment, will enable more localised and responsive security solutions.

However, such measures must be coupled with a renewed focus on protection of civilians and their human rights, robust security operations in rural areas and building trust with communities.

The recent initiative to recruit forest guards is a positive step towards reclaiming ungoverned spaces, but its success will depend on efficient implementation.

Nigeria's national security requires a multi-faceted approach. Effective border management, cross-border cooperation with neighboring countries, particularly those in the Sahel, and robust cybersecurity are crucial to tackle transnational threats.

Addressing digital illiteracy and protecting fundamental rights are also essential. Long-term security hinges on poverty alleviation, job creation, and rural development to reduce vulnerability to extremist recruitment.

Resolving farmer-herder conflicts and supporting victims and rehabilitation programs can contribute to peacebuilding.

A refined strategy focusing on transparent governance, decentralised security, impenetrable borders, resilient cybersecurity, and socio-economic grievance resolution is necessary for tangible security and stability.

The author, Dr. Kabiru Adamu, is the Managing Director of Beacon Security and Intelligence Limited, a security research and consultancy services’ firm specialising in the Sahel.

Disclaimer: The views expressed by the author do not necessarily reflect the opinions, viewpoints and editorial policies of TRT Afrika.