AFRICA
2 min read
Togolese artist, who police said was 'arrested for treatment', apologises for criticising president
Aamron, a Togolese rapper known for criticising President Faure Gnassingbe's rule, reappeared on Thursday in a video apology after more than a week in detention, where police said he was being "treated."
Togolese artist, who police said was 'arrested for treatment', apologises for criticising president
Aamron is a popular rapper in Togo. / Others
June 5, 2025

Aamron, a popular Togolese rapper known for criticising President Faure Gnassingbe's rule, reappeared on Thursday in a video apology after more than a week in detention, saying he regretted making "insulting" comments about the head of state.

Aamron, whose real name is Essowe Tchalla, was taken into custody from his home in the capital, Lome, on May 26, hours after he called for a satirical mobilisation on June 6 to mark President Faure Gnassingbe's birthday, his mother said on social media.

The arrest sparked outrage from opposition groups and civil society, who denounced what they called a crackdown on dissent.

Gnassingbe has led Togo since 2005, succeeding his father who ruled for nearly four decades. He recently consolidated power by shifting to a parliamentary system with himself at the helm.

'Sincere apologies'

"I made a series of videos in which I used insulting and outrageous language against the President of the Council, Faure Gnassingbe," Tchalla said in the video, which was widely shared on social media.

"I would like to take this opportunity to ask for forgiveness and express my sincere apologies to His Excellency Faure Gnassingbe."

Tchalla said he had been transferred to a psychiatric centre in Zebe, around 50 kilometres (30 miles) east of Lome, for what was described as "severe depression."

"After a few days of treatment, today I feel more calm and realise the seriousness of my words and my mistakes," he said.

'Arrested for treatment'

According to sources close to the powlice, the artist was arrested to be "treated."

"He was not fully in possession of his faculties," a gendarmerie officer told AFP.

But political figures and Tchalla's relatives dismissed the claim.

"Aamron was arrested because of his activism," said Nathaniel Olympio, a spokesperson for the Don't Touch My Constitution Front, a coalition of opposition parties and civil society groups.

Another activist, Honore Sitsope Sokpor – known online as "Affectio" – has been jailed since January over a poem he published on social media.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Togolese artist, who police said was 'arrested for treatment', apologises for criticising president
New attack on Mali army post kills at least five people
AU raises concern over Trump's travel ban on seven African countries
Turkish President marks Eid al Adha with message of solidarity for Gaza, other conflict zones
China's BYD to nearly triple South Africa dealers' network by next year
Legislative elections: Burundi's unique way of forming its parliament
‘The spirit remains’: A 94-year-old Turkish faithful reflects on Hajj — then and now
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Cholera-prone African nations call for own vaccines
At least 14 people killed in RSF shelling of refugee camp in Sudan's Darfur
Deepening partnership fuels growth in Türkiye–EU trade: ministry
Africa needs own vaccines, Angola says as cholera death toll tops 700
Nearly 100 missing a week after floods tore through Nigerian town
UN calls for probe into mass graves at Libya detention centres
Africa continues campaign for permanent UN Security Council seat
Four opposition figures in Côte d'Ivoire barred from October presidential election
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us