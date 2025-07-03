India and Ghana signed four Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) Wednesday during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first-ever visit to the West African country, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

The two countries held “significant” talks aimed at strengthening collaboration in multiple areas of the economy such as agriculture, energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, human capital and health care, Ghanaian President John Mahama told a joint press conference with Modi.

Modi’s visit also marks the first by an Indian prime minister in three decades.

The Indian prime minister said he and Mahama decided to change their bilateral partnership to a “comprehensive partnership,” adding India is “not just a partner but a co-traveler in Ghana's journey of nation-building.”

‘Deep-rooted ties’

Mahama called the visit “a testament to the deep-rooted historical ties” between the two nations as well as a “significant honor.”

It marks the first stop on Modi’s five-nation tour, which will culminate with his attendance at the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Following the press conference, Mahama awarded Modi with the Order of the Star of Ghana at a state banquet.