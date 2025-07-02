AFRICA
2 min read
Modi becomes first Indian leader to visit Ghana in three decades
The trip is part of New Delhi's attempt to foster closer ties with African countries.
Modi becomes first Indian leader to visit Ghana in three decades
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Ghana. / AP
July 2, 2025

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Ghana, marking the first official visit by an Indian leader to the West African nation in nearly 30 years.

The trip, which kicked off on Wednesday, is part of a broader diplomatic tour aimed at strengthening India’s economic and strategic presence in Africa, the Caribbean, and South America, amid rising competition with China and Russia.

During his visit to Accra, Ghana's capital, Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with President John Mahama, who took office earlier this year. The discussions will focus on enhancing trade relations and expanding cooperation across various sectors.

Modi will also address the Ghanaian parliament and meet members of Ghana’s Indian community, which numbers around 15,000, including some families who have lived in the country since its independence nearly 70 years ago.

A strategic partner

Ghana, the continent’s largest gold producer and a key player in cocoa exports, remains a strategic partner for India. In the 2024–2025 fiscal year, bilateral trade between the two countries reached $3.1 billion, according to the Indian foreign ministry.

India is currently the top destination for Ghanaian exports, primarily due to its import of Ghanaian gold.

Modi’s stop in Ghana is the first leg of a multi-nation tour that will take him to Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia. He is expected to attend the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro on July 6 and 7.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
More than 40,000 children suffering 'acute malnutrition' in Sudan's North Darfur state
Mali sells gold seized from Canadian firm Barrick
Mali's Goita signs law approving extension of his transitional presidency
Côte d'Ivoire 'has sold' 850,000 tonnes of 2025/26 cocoa export contracts
Erdogan to Stocker: Opportunity to end Russia-Ukraine war should not be wasted
Eight people killed in Sudan paramilitary attack on shelter: Doctor
Trump asked five African leaders to accept migrants from US, Reuters reports
UN calls for 'immediate de-escalation' in Libya's capital
Kenyan police who shot man at close range during protests to face murder charge
Another Israeli soldier dies by suicide upon returning from Gaza
Slovakia president to train as soldier for two weeks
DRC-M23 talks headed in 'right direction': Diplomat
Nigeria military kills at least 24 Boko Haram terrorists
Somalia’s finance minister Bihi Egeh named Africa’s best
By Nuri Aden
Four richest Africans wealthier than half the continent – Oxfam
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us