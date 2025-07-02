BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
1 min read
Ethiopia formalises debt rework with official creditors: state news agency
Ethiopia has agreed with its Official Creditor Committee to formalise an initial debt restructuring deal reached in early 2025.
Ethiopia formalises debt rework with official creditors: state news agency
Ethiopia hopes debt restructuring would offer a relief of $3.5 billion. / Photo: Reuters
July 2, 2025

Ethiopia has agreed a memorandum of understanding with its Official Creditor Committee that formalises an initial debt restructuring deal reached earlier this year, the government's official news agency said on Wednesday.

The debt rework offers relief of over $3.5 billion, the Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) said.

The Eastern African nation opted to restructure its external debt under the G20's Common Framework in 2021, before it defaulted on its sole Eurobond in December 2023.

Ethiopia's government hopes that reaching a formal agreement with its official creditors will help it seal deals with other creditors like its bondholders, ENA said.

Engaging in 'good faith'

"Ethiopia continues to engage in good faith with all its other participating external creditors and seeks to conclude restructuring agreements on terms compatible with the country's need for debt relief and the comparability of treatment principle," ENA quoted Eyob Tekalign Tolina, state finance minister, as saying.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
More than 40,000 children suffering 'acute malnutrition' in Sudan's North Darfur state
Mali sells gold seized from Canadian firm Barrick
Mali's Goita signs law approving extension of his transitional presidency
Côte d'Ivoire 'has sold' 850,000 tonnes of 2025/26 cocoa export contracts
Erdogan to Stocker: Opportunity to end Russia-Ukraine war should not be wasted
Eight people killed in Sudan paramilitary attack on shelter: Doctor
Trump asked five African leaders to accept migrants from US, Reuters reports
UN calls for 'immediate de-escalation' in Libya's capital
Kenyan police who shot man at close range during protests to face murder charge
Another Israeli soldier dies by suicide upon returning from Gaza
Slovakia president to train as soldier for two weeks
DRC-M23 talks headed in 'right direction': Diplomat
Nigeria military kills at least 24 Boko Haram terrorists
Somalia’s finance minister Bihi Egeh named Africa’s best
By Nuri Aden
Four richest Africans wealthier than half the continent – Oxfam
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us