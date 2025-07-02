Somalis across the globe today marked the 65th anniversary of their nation’s independence and unification, commemorating a pivotal moment in African history when the northern and southern regions of Somalia joined to form a sovereign republic on July 1, 1960.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who led the national celebrations, delivered a powerful address from Mogadishu, urging all Somalis at home and in the diaspora to strengthen solidarity, foster national cohesion, and remain committed to rebuilding a unified and resilient state.

The official ceremony began with the raising of the Somali flag at the presidential palace, followed by a wreath-laying at the Monument of the Unknown Soldier.

Accompanied by the commander of the Somali national army, Lieutenant General Odowaa Yusuf Raage, the president received a military salute as units of the armed forces paraded along Maka Al-Mukaramma road in Mogadishu.

This year’s celebration was especially symbolic, showcasing the growing capacity of Somalia’s armed forces.

For the first time in decades, the ceremony featured aerial displays by the Somali Air Force as well naval maneuvers by the Somali navy, alongside convoys of tanks and combat vehicles from the national army and police.

The show of force underscored Somalia's determination to secure its sovereignty and territorial integrity amid ongoing security challenges.

President Mohamud also paid tribute to Somalia’s founding leaders and freedom fighters, whose sacrifices laid the foundation for a united Somali republic. “Their legacy must guide our path forward,” he said.

Commemorations extended well beyond Somalia’s borders.

Somali embassies worldwide led by Ankara held parallel events, bringing together diaspora communities, diplomats, and host country representatives. These global gatherings reflected the shared pride and resilience of the Somali people, wherever they may reside.

The 65th anniversary of Somali independence serves as both a celebration of hard-won freedom and a reminder of the enduring mission to achieve peace, federal harmony, and lasting prosperity for the Somali people.