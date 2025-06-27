Coalition tensions have intensified in South Africa's unity government following the sacking of the deputy trade minister, a politician from the main coalition partner of President Cyril Ramaphosa's party the African National Congress (ANC).

Ramaphosa, in a statement issued on Friday, said Andrew Whitfield was was relieved of his position after undertaking "an international visit without the permission of the President".

Whitfield, a member of the Democratic Alliance (DA) party, was part of a delegation that visited the US in February at the height of a diplomatic fallout between Pretoria and Washington.

“His travel to the United States was a clear violation of the rules and established practices governing the conduct of members of the executive. This requirement is known to all ministers and deputy ministers,” Ramaphosa said.

Ultimatum to president

Relations between the two main coalition partners have been strained following disagreement on key issues.

A spokesperson for the DA had earlier said that Ramaphosa's decision to remove Whitfield from his post was "a very serious development", adding that the party's executive would meet to discuss the matter.

The party gave the president until Saturday afternoon to either reinstate their member or remove three ANC members who the DA says are implicated in corruption.

However, the president said he will "not yield to threats and ultimatums" and asked the DA leader John Steenhuisen to submit a replacement name.

Previous instances

Ramaphosa cited previous instances where deputy ministers were removed on similar grounds.

The DA is among 10 smaller parties that reached an agreement to form a unity government with Ramaphosa's ANC after elections in May 2024.

The ANC, which had ruled the mineral-rich African nation for three decades, lost its majority in the election forcing it to form a coalition government.