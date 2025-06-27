AFRICA
Türkiye offers condolences after deadly school stampede in Central African Republic
At least 29 students died and more than 250 were injured after an electrical explosion resulted in a deadly stampede.
18 hours ago

Türkiye has extended its condolences to the families of students who died in a stampede after an explosion at a high school in Bangui, the capital of Central African Republic.

At least 29 students died and more than 250 were injured during the incident at at the Barthelemy Boganda High School, according to the country's education ministry.

“It is with deep sadness that it has been learned that many students have lost their lives and been injured as a result of an explosion caused by an electrical fault in a high school in Bangui,” the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Friday.

“We offer our condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives and to the people of the Central African Republic.”

Electrical transformer

The explosion occurred on Wednesday when power was being restored to an electrical transformer within the school premises after it malfunctioned.

A period of national mourning has been declared in the African country.

Most of the victims – including 16 girls – died at the scene while others were confirmed dead at the hospital, the ministry of health said.

An estimated 5,000 students were at the school for higher-education exams when the incident occurred.

