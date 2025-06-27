TÜRKİYE
Türkiye condemns all forms of attacks violating Qatar's sovereignty: Erdogan to Al Thani
President Erdogan voices hope for a lasting ceasefire between Iran and Israel following recent escalations.
Both leaders discussed bilateral ties and regional tensions, including Iran-Israel hostilities. / Reuters
June 27, 2025

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara condemned "all forms of attacks" that violate Qatar’s sovereignty, stressing Türkiye's support for its "Qatari brothers," in a phone call with Emir Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, said the country's Communications Directorate.

During the talks on Thursday, they discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues.

Erdogan noted that during the NATO Summit, he spoke with his counterparts about the military escalation between Iran and Israel.

The Turkish leader expressed his hope that the parties would adhere to a de facto ceasefire and that the peace achieved would be sustained.

RELATEDTRT Global - Israel’s strike on Iran: A defining test for the multipolar world order

Israel launched air strikes on several sites across Iran on June 13, including military and nuclear facilities, alleging that Tehran was on the verge of producing a nuclear bomb, a claim vehemently denied by Iran.

While Iran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes, the US joined the conflict by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday. It prompted Tehran to launch an attack on a US air base in Doha, Qatar.

After 12 days of hostilities, US President Donald Trump announced on Monday a ceasefire between Israel and Iran to end their conflict.

SOURCE:AA
