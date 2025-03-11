AFRICA
1 min read
Egypt condemns Israel for cutting off Gaza electricity
Egypt has condemned Israel for cutting off electricity to Gaza in attempts to coerce Hamas to release Israeli hostages.
Egypt condemns Israel for cutting off Gaza electricity
Israel has killed over 48,000 Palestinians since October 7, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
March 11, 2025

Egypt on Tuesday condemned Israel's decision to cut off electricity to the Gaza Strip, calling it a "new violation of international humanitarian law."

In a statement, the Egyptian foreign ministry said the move was part of Israel's "policies of collective punishment" after Israeli authorities blocked the entry of aid into Gaza last week.

On Sunday, Israel disconnected the only power line to a water desalination plant in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory, as part of its efforts to pressure Hamas into agreeing to its terms in expected truce talks.

Egypt called on the international community to "take the necessary measures to stop these violations", echoing earlier statements from fellow mediator Qatar, as well as Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

'Dire consequences'

The United Nations has warned of "dire consequences" for Gaza's population and said that as the occupying power, Israel had a legal obligation to ensure the provision of the necessities of life for Palestinians living under its control.

Israeli negotiators were expected to hold talks with mediators in Qatar as part of efforts to extend a fragile truce in place since January that has largely halted the war in Gaza, triggered by Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us