Egypt on Tuesday condemned Israel's decision to cut off electricity to the Gaza Strip, calling it a "new violation of international humanitarian law."

In a statement, the Egyptian foreign ministry said the move was part of Israel's "policies of collective punishment" after Israeli authorities blocked the entry of aid into Gaza last week.

On Sunday, Israel disconnected the only power line to a water desalination plant in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory, as part of its efforts to pressure Hamas into agreeing to its terms in expected truce talks.

Egypt called on the international community to "take the necessary measures to stop these violations", echoing earlier statements from fellow mediator Qatar, as well as Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

'Dire consequences'

The United Nations has warned of "dire consequences" for Gaza's population and said that as the occupying power, Israel had a legal obligation to ensure the provision of the necessities of life for Palestinians living under its control.

Israeli negotiators were expected to hold talks with mediators in Qatar as part of efforts to extend a fragile truce in place since January that has largely halted the war in Gaza, triggered by Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.