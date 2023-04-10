AFRICA
3 MIN READ
South Africa commemorates anti-apartheid activist Chris Hani
Hani's assassination by a white supremacist, who hoped to spark a racial conflict, led to protests in black townships.
South Africa commemorates anti-apartheid activist Chris Hani
Hani was shot dead in the driveway of his home in eastern Johannesburg/Photo: AFP / Others
April 10, 2023

South Africa has commemorated slain anti-apartheid activist Chris Hani amid calls for a fresh probe into the murder that almost plunged the country into a race war 30 years ago.

Hani, a hugely popular figure and the then leader of the South African Communist Party (SACP), was gunned down by Janusz Walus, a white supremacist, on April 10, 1993.

Three decades on, many South Africans harbour questions about the killing, suspecting Walus and his accomplice did not act alone.

Conspiracy theories, involving anyone from the secret services to the ANC, abound.

"I don't have closure," Hani's widow, Limpho, told a memorial ceremony attended by SACP party leaders and foreign dignitaries on Monday.

"That is why I am wearing black today. Until such time the truth comes out I am in mourning for life."

Last week, the SACP called for a fresh inquest into the murder, with a petition hoping to collect 30,000 signatures.

Aged 50, Hani was shot dead in the driveway of his home in eastern Johannesburg in front of his 15-year-old daughter.

Walus's and his accomplice, Clive Derby-Lewis, had hoped to spark a racial conflict but were quickly arrested.

Derby-Lewis was released in 2015 on medical parole after 22 years in jail. He died of lung cancer in 2016, aged 80.

Walus was released on parole in December last year in a controversial decision.

"The democratic government, which my husband died for, has betrayed Chris and his family by releasing his assassin," Limpho Hani told the memorial ceremony on Monday.

"The killer is free. And the opportunity for full truth on the wide conspiracy of Chris Hani assassination is now buried and lost completely."

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us