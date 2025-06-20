TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's Erdogan warns Israel’s war may spark migration surge, nuclear risks
Israel’s attack has severely heightened threats to regional security, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tells German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in phone call.
Israel’s attacks could harm the region and Europe in terms of migration and the possibility of nuclear leakage. / Anadolu Agency
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said that the spiral of violence triggered by Israel’s attacks could harm the region and Europe in terms of migration and the possibility of nuclear leakage.

In a phone call with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Erdogan said that nuclear disputes with Iran should be resolved via talks and warned that Israel’s attack has severely heightened threats to regional security, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

"Our President also warned that the spiral of violence triggered by Israel’s attacks could negatively impact both the region and Europe, particularly in terms of potential migration waves and nuclear fallout," the directorate said on X.

President Erdogan said the conflict, which began with Israel’s attack on Iran, has raised the threat to regional security to the highest level.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations as well as regional issues, it added.

