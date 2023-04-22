By Kudra Maliro

Former Ugandan TV presenter Nakafeero Josephine has become a successful fashion designer and entrepreneur, and her brand, Jose House of Creations, is attracting attention from across the continent.

Josephine, who has a degree in commerce from Makerere University, presented shows dedicated to fashion and beauty on Uganda's NBS TV before leaving to become a designer in 2012.

"It has been more than nine years that I have been in the Fashion. I was attracted to fashion when I was presenting TV shows alongside Ugandan and global fashion stars," Josephine Nakafeero told TRT Afrika.

She has dressed a range of Ugandan and foreign personalities.

"First, I have already made clothes for the former US ambassador to Uganda. My masterpiece is dressing the famous singer and politician Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine" Nakafeero told TRT Afrika.

Uganda is known for the brand of clothing called "Gomesi" which according to several fashion designers says that this Gomesi honors the Ugandan woman.

"I love the courage of Josephine because she founded her brand of Jose House of Creations from 0 dollars to where she is," said Thomas Mbusa, a former resident of Kampala City, Uganda.

With fashion festivals such as the Kampala Fashion Awards, the Ugandan capital hopes to attract the attention of the clothing market in the eastern part of Africa.

“I design outfits mostly using African fabrics commonly known as "Kitenge'' which sometimes I mix with other plain materials because it gives me a number of options for the products I can design with it. I always use materials that emphasize my roots,’’ Nakafeero told TRT Afrika.

The success of designers such as Josephine is also significant in the context of Africa's growing fashion industry, which is struggling to compete with imports from other countries.

According to an association of Ugandan manufacturers, East Africa spends around US$350 million on imported clothing, creating a significant opportunity for local designers to tap into a growing market.

By emphasising their roots and promoting local materials, designers like Josephine are helping to build a thriving African fashion industry that is capable of competing on a global scale.

"Our business requires resilience, patience, sacrifice and courage because we have to work full time,” Nakafeero said.

“I would like to show the world that in Uganda, there are also fans of fashion.”