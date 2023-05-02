AFRICA
Nigeria launches probe on popular noodles amid contamination fears
Nigeria's food agency said it was sampling and analysing brands of noodles being sold locally for presence of potentially cancer-causing compound
  Indomie instant noodles  has become a Nigerian staple. / Others
May 2, 2023

Nigeria has opened investigations on a popular brand of instant noodles after recalls in Malaysia and Taiwan, where health officials alleged discovery of potentially cancer-causing substance.

The two Asian countries announced last week they had detected ethylene=oxide in Indomie’s special chicken flavor noodles.

Nigeria's food agency said it was conducting random sampling and analysis of the brand's noodles being sold locally for presence of the compound, according to a statement.

The investigations will also be extended to other brands of instant noodles being sold in the country, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (Nafdac) said.

"We assure the public that thorough investigation of the products will be conducted both at the factory and market levels and our findings will be communicated," it said on Tuesday.

It said the brand recalled in Malaysia and Taiwan was not registered for sale in Nigeria and the ports authorities were on alert against its importation.

Indonesian food giant Indofoods last week defended the safety of its products and said they were processed in compliance with food safety standards.

