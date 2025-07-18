AFRICA
Central African ceasefire: AU welcomes rebel groups' decision to lay down arms
The African Union calls on all armed groups in the country "to lay down their arms and to commit in good faith to inclusive national dialogue and reconciliation".
President Faustin Archange Touadera's government signed peace deals with two of the most powerful groups / AFP
July 18, 2025

The African Union welcomed on Friday the dissolution of two of the most powerful armed groups in the Central African Republic, urging other combatants to also lay down their arms.

The country has endured a succession of civil wars since independence in 1960.

Despite a 2019 peace deal between the government and 14 rebel groups, several armed factions continue to fight and claim authority over parts of the country.

In April, the government signed peace deals with two of the most powerful groups: the Union for Peace in the Central African Republic (UPC) and the Return, Reclamation and Rehabilitation group (3R).

At the time, no details were released but the government said the groups were "committed to reintegrating into the peace process".

‘National dialogue’

In a statement posted on social media, AU Commission head Mahmoud Ali Youssouf welcomed the dissolution of the UPC and 3R, which was announced on July 10 by their leaders.

The statement also called on all armed groups "to lay down their arms and to commit in good faith to inclusive national dialogue and reconciliation".

The Central African Republic's latest civil war started more than a decade ago. The government has secured the main cities and violence has subsided in recent years.

But fighting occasionally erupts in remote regions between rebels and the national army.

SOURCE:AFP
