The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has signed a mining exploration agreement with US-based KoBold Metals, signalling a key partnership aimed at boosting American investment in the DRC's critical minerals sector.

The agreement in principle was signed on Thursday in Kinshasa, with DRC President Félix Tshisekedi in attendance.

This comes just weeks after Washington brokered a peace deal between DRC and Rwanda, under which the US is allowed to benefit from minerals in the region, raising questions about the real motive of the Trump administration’s involvement in the peace process.

The deal was jointly signed by Benjamin Katabuka, Managing Director of KoBold Metals in the DRC, and DRC’s Minister of Mines Kizito Pakabomba, the Congolese Press Agency reports.

"We hope that this door opened by the Congolese government for American investments will lead us to other U.S. investments in the DRC," said Benjamin Katabuka.

DRC’s riches

KoBold says it will invest in digitising the DRC's extensive geological data to improve accessibility and attract further investment in the mining sector.

"The company is committed to investing in Congo in the digitalisation of geological data, exploitation using fairly advanced technology, particularly artificial intelligence, and the mining development of the lithium project located in Manono, in the province of Tanganyika," Katabuka stated.

KoBold also says it will leverage advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, for exploration activities.

KoBold Metals is charged under the agreement to be committed to significant local engagement, including hiring and training Congolese citizens and contributing to infrastructure development for the well-being of the local population.

The signing ceremony was also attended by Lucy Tamlyn, the United States Ambassador to the DRC.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has vast reserves of cobalt, lithium and uranium, among other minerals, which are critical to the global energy and tech industry.

However, the country has been plagued by decades of armed conflicts leading to millions of deaths and one of the world’s biggest humanitarian crises.