Kudra Maliro

Rescuers in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) pulled out a three month-old baby found floating in a riverside village in South Kivu province, days after floods and landslides killed 425 people.

The baby was found floating on debris in Kalehe area, according to residents, but it's unclear how it survived that long in the harsh weather.

Heavy rains were witnessed in the area last Thursday which resulted in floods and mudslides that destroyed dozens of homes.

In an interview with TRT Afrika, president of the Kalehe civil society, Delphin Birimbi, confirmed that the baby is in a good health although its parents died in the floods.

"Rescuers were surprised to see a baby floating in the ravines of Nyamukubi a few days after the floods. The child is doing very well but according to investigations the parents did not survive.

"We call on people of goodwill to come and help us so that this baby can find milk," said Mr. Delphin Birimbi.

More bodies under mud

The administrator of Kalehe area, Thomas Bakenga, told TRT Afrika that the death toll from the torrential rains had risen as more bodies were discovered under the mud.

More than 5,500 people were still missing, he said.

"We are asking all people to come and help us retrieve the bodies," said Mr Bakenga.

Aid workers buried the dead in mass graves dug over the weekend - prompting complaints from civil society groups. The government has promised to organise for more dignified burials.

"We salute the courage of the rescuers and people who participated in the rescue of the baby. It shows that the people of Kalehe are forever united during this very difficult time," added Mr Birimbi.