Kenya’s Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Eliud Kipkoech Lagat has formally stepped aside as investigations surrounding the death of a blogger, Albert Ojwang, in police custody intensify.

Ojwang was arrested over posts on social media accusing police Deputy Inspector-General Eliud Kipkoech Lagat of corruption.

“In the good and conscious thought of my role and responsibilities as The Deputy Inspector General of Police Service, and in view of the ongoing investigations on the unfortunate incident of the death of Mr Albert Ojwang, I have today opted to step aside from the of the Deputy Inspector General of Police Service, pending completion of investigations,’’ Lagat said in a statement on Monday.

Lagat further pledged his full cooperation with the investigating authorities and extended his condolences to Ojwang’s family.

“I undertake to provide any support that may be required of me during the investigations of the unfortunate incident,” he added.

National outrage

This comes as a Kenyan police officer stands trial in connection with the death blogger’s death in custody, a case that has ignited public outrage and renewed scrutiny of police brutality in the country.

Constable James Mukhwana, who was attached to the Nairobi Central Police Station, was arraigned in court on Friday by officers from the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

The death of 31-year-old blogger ignited national outrage and fueled growing calls for accountability from top police officials.

Police initially stated that Ojwang died over the weekend in his cell after hitting his own head against the wall.

However, this account has been challenged by government pathologist Bernard Midia, one of five experts who examined Ojwang's body. Midia told reporters that the injuries were "unlikely to be self-inflicted."

In response to the escalating scrutiny, police spokesperson Michael Muchiri announced last Tuesday that five other officers have been removed from active duty to "allow for transparent investigations."