Israel-Iran conflict: South Africa asks citizens in Tehran to register with embassy
Authorities warn that support in Iran is limited and that the government may not be able to help if citizens get into difficulty.
8 hours ago

South African authorities have advised its citizens currently in Iran to immediately contact the South African Embassy in Tehran for immediate registration.

The call comes amidst ongoing reciprocal strikes between Israel and Iran, raising significant safety concerns for foreign nationals in the region.

In a statement by the South African Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), there was emphasise on the need for South Africans in Iran to register their presence and ensure their whereabouts are known to the Embassy.

"South Africa’s support in Iran is limited, and no face-to-face consular assistance will be possible in an emergency," the statement read.

It further cautioned that the South African government "may not be able to help you if you get into difficulty, depending on your location."

The ministry says the call follows a limitation of support available in Iran. South African citizens were also advised to continually assess their “personal safety” and “security situation” as the crisis unfolds.

