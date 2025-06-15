TÜRKİYE
In a phone call with his Russian counterpart, Turkish FM Hakan says diplomacy is the only path to ending hostilities in Israel-Iran conflict. / AA
20 hours ago

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Sunday discussed the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

In a phone call, they also addressed the possible regional and global impacts of the escalating tensions, according to diplomatic sources.

Expressing concern over the developments, Fidan emphasised that diplomacy is the only path to ending the hostilities and resolving disputes around Iran’s nuclear activities.

Israel launched coordinated air strikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, early Friday, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes within hours.

Israeli authorities said that at least 13 people were killed and more than 370 others injured in Iranian missile attacks since Friday.

Iran, for its part, said that 78 people were killed on the first day of the Israeli assault, and scores, including children, were killed on the second.

