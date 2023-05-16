AFRICA
2 MIN READ
African leaders to visit Ukraine, Russia on peace mission - Ramaphosa
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have welcomed the initiative, President Cyril Ramaphosa said.
African leaders to visit Ukraine, Russia on peace mission - Ramaphosa
South African President Ramaphosa hosted Singapore Prime Minister Hsien Loong in Cape Town. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
May 16, 2023

A group of six African leaders plan to travel to Ukraine and Russia "as soon as is possible" to help find a resolution to the war, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Tuesday.

There is not specific timeline for the visit or other details of the initiative drawn up by Zambia, Senegal, the Republic of Congo, Uganda, Egypt and South Africa, Reuters news agency reports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have welcomed it and "agreed to receive the mission and the African heads of state, in both Moscow and Kyiv," Ramaphosa said during a media briefing with visiting Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Ramaphosa said he had held "separate telephone calls" with Putin and Zelensky over the weekend.

"Principal to our discussions are efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the devastating conflict in Ukraine, its cost in human lives and impact on the African continent," he is quoted as saying by a local outlet.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the African Union (AU) have been briefed on the initiative and welcomed it, he added.

South Africa is among several African nations that have remained non-aligned with either Russia or Ukraine. African countries have been badly hit by rising prices of grain and by the impact to world trade.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us