AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Zimbabwean Jazz star Kelly Rusike dies
Jazz musician Kelly Rusike died of diabetes complications on May 17 in Zimbabwe's capital Harare.
Zimbabwean Jazz star Kelly Rusike dies
Kelly Rusike owned Jazz outfit called Jazz Invitation. Photo: Getty Images / Getty Images
May 18, 2023

By Brian Okoth

Celebrated Zimbabwean Jazz artist Kelly Rusike is dead.

The entertainer, who was part of the Rusike Brothers group, died on Wednesday, May 17.

The group said in a statement that Kelly died of diabetes complications.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of our young brother Kelly Rusike who passed away on the 17th of May 2023 after a long battle with diabetes,” the Rusike Brothers said.

“Kelly lived for his music and touched many lives through it. His music will forever live in our hearts as he travels to a higher place where ‘the journey continues’.”

Kelly was a veteran producer, songwriter and entrepreneur. He owned Shed Productions, a famous recording house in Zimbabwe’s capital Harare.

The Rusike Brothers’ fame skyrocketed in the 1980s and 1990s.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us