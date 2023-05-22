AFRICA
Gambia's only female mayor wins re-election
Rohey Malick Lowe defeated the candidate of the ruling party, Eboy Faye in tight polls.
Rohey Malick Lowe has served as the mayor of Banjul since May 2018. Photo: Rohey Malick Lowe / Twitter / Others
May 22, 2023

The Gambia's only female mayor, Rohey Malick Lowe has been re-elected to her post, in the mayoral election held on May 20 in the capital, Banjul.

Lowe, a member of the opposition, the United Democratic Party (UDP) defeated President Adama Barrow’s chosen candidate Eboy Faye.

The election saw the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) perform poorly with UDP also winning the mayoral race in Kanifing, the most populous municipality in the country.

The results were a blow to Mr. Barrow, as the biggest cities and regions are now in opposition hands.

Eboy Faye who lost to Rohey Malick has congratulated her. He wrote on social media, ‘‘The people of Banjul have spoken, placing their trust in you to lead our city into the future.’’

‘‘I want to express my deep respect for the decision of Banjulians,’’ he adds.

The president has also congratulated all winners and promised to focus on development and solidifying peace and stability in The Gambia.

