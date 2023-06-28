SPORTS
Ivorian footballer and rapper Stormzy buy English football club
Wilfried Zaha and rapper Stormzy will own and operate their childhood hometown football club Croydon Athletic.
Rapper Stormzy (left) and footballer Wilfred Zaha (right) are childhood fans of the club. / Others
June 28, 2023

Ivorian footballer Wilfried Zaha has teamed up with rapper Stormzy to buy ninth-tier English soccer side Croydon Athletic.

Zaha was born in Ivory Coast but grew up in Croydon from the age of four, while Grime sensation Stormzy also hails from the London borough. The duo have joined forces with former Palace head of player care Danny Young to buy the club.

"The consortium will own, operate and develop their childhood hometown football club," Croydon said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Whilst completion is subject to legislative and governance procedures, the three consortium members are excited about developing a community asset in the borough that gave them their own opportunities," it added.

A number of celebrities have recently invested in football clubs.

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who acquired Wrexham in November 2020, are enjoying success after the Welsh club secured promotion to the English Football League in April following a 15-year absence.

Actor Michael B. Jordan is an investor at Bournemouth and NBA great LeBron James has a stake in Liverpool.

