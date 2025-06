Spanish winger Marco Asensio has moved to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a three-year deal until June 2026.

On Thursday, the 27-year-old said it is a "privilege" to be a PSG player, and he cannot wait to join the team.

During his seven seasons with Real Madrid, Asensio tallied 61 goals and 32 assists in 286 matches to win three UEFA Champions League titles, three Spanish La Liga titles and four FIFA Club World Cups.

He also represents the Spanish national team.