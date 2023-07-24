AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Senegal withdraws security officers from Sonko’s home
The Senegalese government has withdrawn security officers who had been deployed to opposition politician Ousmane Sonko’s home after he was sentenced to jail on June 1.
Senegal withdraws security officers from Sonko’s home
Senegal’s Ousmane Sonko, who has been convicted, remains confident he will run in the presidential election on February 25, 2024. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
July 24, 2023

A security detail that confined Senegalese opposition leader and presidential candidate Ousmane Sonko to his home has been lifted, an AFP correspondent saw on Monday.

“The detail has been lifted,” his PASTEF party spokesperson, Ousseynou Ly, confirmed on Monday.

He noted that Sonko had not been arrested, despite being handed on June 1 a two-year jail term after a trial on charges of sexually abusing a beauty salon worker.

Sonko had been kept inside his Dakar house since May 28.

Interior Minister Antoine Diome had justified the "restrictions" on Sonko because he called to set up a "resistance", with "undeclared gatherings" and deaths followed.

"Are we going to let him go round Senegal, hold gatherings and count the dead left behind? We are not," the minister said then.

Presidential election

Sonko has warned of "indescribable chaos" if he is prevented from running for the top office.

The 49-year-old politician has been nominated as PASTEF candidate for the February 25, 2024 presidential election despite lingering questions over his eligibility due to criminal convictions and prison sentences.

The firebrand figurehead has generated a passionate following among Senegal's disaffected youth.

His convictions in May and June sparked deadly clashes between supporters and security forces, spawning the worst unrest Senegal has seen in years.

Sonko has insisted that despite the legal proceedings against him he remains eligible for the election.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us