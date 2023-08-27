Sudan has condemned comments made by US Ambassador John Godfrey in which he said neither side in the current conflict “is fit to govern.”

On Friday, Godfrey called on the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group to end their conflict and transfer power to civilians.

“The belligerents, who have demonstrated they are not fit to govern, must end the conflict and transfer power to a civilian transitional government,” he said in a statement.

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry called on the US envoy to retract his comments and revise his position on the current conflict.

In a statement, the ministry said Godfrey’s comments “contradict the requirements of diplomatic courtesy and professionalism and mutual respect of sovereignty.”

‘Lack of respect’

“The comments reflect the US ambassador’s lack of respect for the Sudanese people and their independence,” it added.

The ministry stressed that the Sudanese army “is defending the country and its people against a terrorist and criminal militia.”

“We expect US ambassador and his country's government to correct this unbalanced and defective position, and for the envoy to distance himself from comments that contradict diplomatic norms and rules and do not help to end the crisis in our country."

There was no comment from the RSF on the US envoy’s statements.

More than 3,000 dead

Sudan has been ravaged by fighting between the army and the RSF since April, in a conflict that killed more than 3,000 civilians and injured thousands, according to local medics.

Several ceasefire agreements brokered by Saudi and US mediators between the warring rivals had failed to end violence in the country.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that nearly four million people have been displaced by the current conflict in Sudan.