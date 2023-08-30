TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Gabon: Türkiye 'closely and carefully' monitoring situation
Soldiers in Gabon said they have seized power and dissolved the government of Ali Bongo on Wednesday morning.
Gabon: Türkiye 'closely and carefully' monitoring situation
Turkish Foreign Ministry said it wishes the return of peace and stability in Gabon. Photo: AA / AA
August 30, 2023

Türkiye is monitoring developments in Gabon "closely and carefully," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"We wish peace and stability to be restored in the country," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement came after a group of senior Gabonese army officers appeared on national television early Wednesday and announced that they had seized power.

The move came shortly after the Gabonese Election Center confirmed that incumbent President Ali Bongo officially won a third term as president with 64.27% of the votes.

The embattled leader Ali Bongo has said that his family members including his wife and son had been arrested while he was confined to his residence.

In a recorded video message, Bongo, wondered what was happening and appealed for help. The 64-year-old politician became Gabon's leader in 2009 following the death of his father, President Omar Bongo Ondimba.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us