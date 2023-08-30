AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Gabon's soldiers announce seizing power
This comes just after the country's presidential election results were announced with President Ali Bongo securing a third term in office.
Gabon's soldiers announce seizing power
The soldiers also announced the closure of Gabon's borders. Photo:Others / Others
August 30, 2023

Gabonese soldiers have appeared on television announcing that they were cancelling the results of the country's recent election and dissolving "all the institutions of the republic" as residents say they heard gunfire in the capital Libreville.

After observing "irresponsible, unpredictable governance resulting in a continuing deterioration in social cohesion that risks leading the country into chaos... we have decided to defend peace by putting an end to the current regime", one of the soldiers said on TV channel Gabon 24, speaking on behalf of the "Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions".

They also announced the closure of the country's borders ''until further notice," AFP news agency reports. The whereabouts of President Ali Bongo are still unclear.

The army's action comes soon after President Bongo was announced to have won a third term in the country's presidential election held last weekend with 64.27% of the vote. The opposition has denounced the election results as fraudulent.

Shockwaves

Announcing the result in the early hours, CGE head Michel Stephane Bonda said Bongo's main challenger, Albert Ondo Ossa, had come in second place with 30.77%. Bongo's team have rejected Ondo Ossa's allegations of electoral irregularities.

A lack of international observers, the suspension of some foreign broadcasts, and the authorities' decision to cut internet service and impose a nighttime curfew nationwide after the poll raised concerns about the transparency of the electoral process, Reuters news agency reports.

If successful, the coup would represent the eighth in West and Central Africa since 2020. Coups in Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Chad and Niger have undermined democratic progress in recent years.

Last month, the military snatched power in Niger, sending shockwaves across the Sahel and sucking in global powers with strategic interests at stake.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us