Sha'Carri and Lyles: Double titles, from Budapest to Zurich
Sprint queen Richardson raced to victory in the100m track clocking 10.88sec.
Sha'Carri Richardson won the100m in 10.88sec. Photo: Reuters. / Others
September 1, 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles were two of a host of newly-crowned world champions to transform their winning form in Budapest into victory at the Diamond League meet in Zurich on Thursday.

Sprint queen Richardson raced to victory in the100m track, clocking 10.88sec to finish ahead of Jamaicans Natasha Morrison and Elaine Thompson-Herah at 11.00sec.

"I am feeling really good for being able to finish this season as fast as I can," said Richardson, who won 200m bronze and was also part of the US team that won gold in the 4x100m relay in Budapest.

Lyles made no mistake in his favoured 200m, winning in 19.80sec after a strong bend that set him up perfectly for a home straight charge to the line.

US teenage teammate Erriyon Knighton finished second in 19.87sec with Briton Zharnel Hughes rounding out the podium (19.94).

"It is business as usual," Lyles said . "Everybody wants to beat me and everybody wants the cake and the crown, but I am not giving it to them."

SOURCE:AFP
