Angola’s central bank sanctions three commercial banks
Angola’s central bank has sanctioned three commercial banks for violating consumer protection rights and financial regulations.
Angola’s central bank has fined three commercial banks a total of $152,250 for various breaches. / Photo: Reuters
September 7, 2023

Angola’s central bank (BNA) has sanctioned three commercial banks for violating consumer protection rights and financial regulations.

Banco Millennium Atlantico, Banco Angolano de Investimentos (BAI) and Banco Keve will pay a total of 126 million Angolan kwanzas ($152,250) in fines.

Banco Millennium Atlantico, which was fined 56 million kwanzas ($67,670), violated interbank transfer rules.

BAI, on the other hand, failed to comply with regulatory deadline for interbank transfers, and was fined 40 million kwanzas ($48,330).

Banco Keve failed to abide by special registration rules. It was fined 30 million kwanzas ($36,250).

Angola’s central bank, which revealed the sanction details on its website on Thursday, warned other commercial banks against contravening financial regulations.

