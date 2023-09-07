Angola’s central bank (BNA) has sanctioned three commercial banks for violating consumer protection rights and financial regulations.

Banco Millennium Atlantico, Banco Angolano de Investimentos (BAI) and Banco Keve will pay a total of 126 million Angolan kwanzas ($152,250) in fines.

Banco Millennium Atlantico, which was fined 56 million kwanzas ($67,670), violated interbank transfer rules.

BAI, on the other hand, failed to comply with regulatory deadline for interbank transfers, and was fined 40 million kwanzas ($48,330).

Banco Keve failed to abide by special registration rules. It was fined 30 million kwanzas ($36,250).

Angola’s central bank, which revealed the sanction details on its website on Thursday, warned other commercial banks against contravening financial regulations.