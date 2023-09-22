AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Civilians killed by terrorist shellfire in Mali's Timbuktu
Militants believed to be an al Qaeda splinter group have intensified their attacks against the central government after blockading the region.
Civilians killed by terrorist shellfire in Mali's Timbuktu
Al Qaeda-linked terror groups declared "war in the Timbuktu region", warning trucks from neighbouring regions not to enter the city.  Photo: Others / Others
September 22, 2023

Two people have died and five others wounded by shells fired on the northern Malian city of Timbuktu, a month and a half into an insurgent blockade on the area.

"The city of Timbuktu has come under terrorist shellfire this afternoon," the military said in a statement on Thursday, adding a "provisional toll" of two dead and five wounded. Two sources had previously reported three people had died.

"Three shells were fired by the insurgents in Timbuktu. There are at least three dead civilians, including children," an elected official from Timbuktu told AFP — a toll confirmed by a hospital source.

The Al Qaeda-linked terror groups in August declared "war in the Timbuktu region", warning trucks from neighbouring regions not to enter the city.

A month and a half later, tens of thousands of inhabitants remain almost completely cut off from the world.

Pressuring Mali's govt

Witnesses describe a life of scarcity and fear, as shells have begun to rain down and basic necessities are beginning to run short.

Militants have been extending their hold over rural areas around the better-defended towns in northern Mali, likely aiming to increase pressure on the central government rather than to take over the towns.

Mali's ruling military regime, which seized power in 2020, faces security challenges throughout the country but has played down the situation in Timbuktu.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us