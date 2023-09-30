It was an ordinary cold Saturday night in Nairobi but it is heating up inside the University of Nairobi’s Chandaria Centre for Performing Arts.

Curtains lifted to a line-up of models straddling the stage with a unique gait and dancing to music they do not hear.

But the music was loud enough to send vibrations that keep the rhythm in their feet, giving them the confidence to unleash their creative dance moves.

Ten contestants from different parts of Kenya competed for the Mr. & Miss Deaf Kenya 2023 title.

It was the third edition of Deaf Artist Culture Association of Kenya’s beauty pageant and talent show established in 2018.

Walk in gait

As they showcased their traditional African wear, the first model took to the stage with a vigorous dance before breaking into a catwalk.

The rest followed in step. One danced towards the centre of the stage with a little open basket resting on her hip. Once at the centre of the stage, she made pulsing leaps while raising the basket.

Another, donning traditional Kalenjin regalia; a flowing cape attached to the outfit lined with cowries and a neat piece of beadwork tied to her forehead, straddled the stage with a calabash.

She made a mock demonstration of the cultural process of preparing it to ferment milk, closing her performance with an imaginary sip off the long calabash before cat walking away.

Sign language

The September 23 event coinciding with the International Day of Sign Language was the climax of weeklong activities marking the International Week of Deaf People.

The theme this year was 'A World Where Deaf People Everywhere Can Sign Anywhere’ People with hearing challenges want a world where they are seen as a part of the natural range of human diversity.

As the night wears on the contestants and the audience cheering them on become anxious about who would take the Mr. and Miss Deaf Title.

And the winner is....

For the male contest, the battle was between 29-year-old Kenneth Ragoji from the Western part of the country and 27-year-old Collins Selian from the Eastern side.

All the same, when the winner was revealed, Ragoji who had previously taken the stage bearing chalk marks on face, chest, abs and legs was visibly taken aback. “It’s my first time sitting on this chair” he gestured as he took the coveted seat.

The competition was tougher among the ladies. There were eight of them eyeing the prize. The judges settle on one Shirleen Wanjiru, a 24-year-old model who who broke into tears when she realised that she was the winner.

“I am so proud that I actually have this crown” she said in sign language. Shirleen works at a beauty Salon in a central street in the bustling city of Nairobi.

Her fellow winner, Ragoji who recently concluded studies in electrical engineering recounted his fascination for modelling as a child. “This is a dream come true for me” he gestured explaining how he watched shows and read magazines featuring male models.

Still, he didn’t think he would ever be like them. “My disability always felt like something that was stopping me but this has given me the confidence” he added.

Inclusion

Wanjiru and Ragoji have earned their spot at the upcoming 1st edition of the International Deaf Cultural Arts Festival to be held in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania in November.

Worldwide, there are about 430 million people living with hearing disabilities representing 5.5% of the world population, according to the World Health Organization.

Hearing loss could be noise-induced, genetic, age-related or caused by ear infections.

It impedes the ability to communicate with others and delayed language development in children. It could lead to social isolation, loneliness and frustration.

People who are hard of hearing also face discrimination from home, to learning institutions to the workplaces.

For the two winners, the crown means more than just a pretty face.

“I am sure me having this crown, is an encouragement to others.” Wanjiru notes.

Ragoji on his part sees opportunity to champion for the rights and privileges of people like him. “I am going to make sure I advocate for deaf representation” he said, indicating that the crown would open doors previously inaccessible to him.