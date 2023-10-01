More than a quarter of young Tunisians are not educated, in employment or training, a survey by the United Nations Office in Tunis, the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has revealed.

The results of the survey conducted in Gafsa, Kairouan, Monastir and Sidi Bouzid regions were announced on Friday in Tunisia’s capital Tunis.

The study found that one out of every four Tunisians aged between 15 and 29 are not educated or in any form of employment.

The study further established that three-quarters of the surveyed people had left secondary or higher education without a diploma.

Targeted interventions

Forty-five (45) per cent of them had been out of school or employment for more than five years.

Most of the respondents said they were unemployed because of lack of technical skills. They also said they could not complete their education due to their poor family backgrounds.

The Tunisian government has been urged to draw targeted interventions to integrate the uneducated or unemployed youth into the job market.

The overall unemployment rate in Tunisia, as of the fourth quarter of 2022, stood at 15.2%, with women having a higher unemployment rate (20.1%) compared with men (12.9%), the World Bank data shows.