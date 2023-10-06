The group stages for the CAF Confederation Cup has thrown up some tantalising contests, following the draw done in Johannesburg on Friday.

It was conducted by Zambian Afcon winner Rainford Kalaba and former South African star Hlompho Kekana has pitted 16 club teams in an exciting football fray.

Libyan side Al Hilal were drawn in Group A alongside South African giants SuperSport United, Egyptian club Future FC and holders USM Alger of Algeria.

Egyptian powerhouse Zamalek, the 2019 winners, face a difficult Group B against Angola's Sagrada Esperança, Guinea's SOAR and Libyan club Abu Salim.

Nigeria's Rivers United meet Tunisian outfit Club Africain, Ghana's Dreams FC and Angola's APC Lobito in Group C.

Moroccan club RS Berkane take on Congolese team DC Motema Pembe, Malian side Stade Malien and South Africans Sekhukhune United in Group D.

The group stage clashes will commence on November 26, promising excitement and drama as the fight to reach the knockout phase begins.

With giants of African club football involved, the CAF Confederation Cup is set for thrills and spills right from the outset.