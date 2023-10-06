Rapper Drake taking break from music to focus on health
Rapper Drake taking break from music to focus on health
The 36-year-old Grammy Award winner has just released his latest studio album "For All The Dogs."
October 6, 2023

Canadian Rapper Drake said Friday he is taking a break from music, just hours after dropping his latest album, in order to focus on recurring stomach issues.

"I probably won't make music for a little bit, I'm gonna be honest," he said on his SiriusXM radio show Table For One adding: "I need to focus on my health first and foremost... I need to get right."

"I've been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach," he explained.

Hiatus unclear

His five-year-old son Adonis was featured in a music video for a new single off the album called "8AM in Charlotte."

It's unclear if the hiatus will affect upcoming concert dates, including Friday and Saturday shows in Toronto, where fans were already seen lining up.

Drake mentioned that he would meet unspecified commitments.

"I got some other things I need to do for some other people that I made promises," he said.

Otherwise, he said, "I'm gonna lock the door in the studio for a little bit," Drake added. "I don't even know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or so, maybe a little longer."

SOURCE:AFP
