Two South Africans have been killed in the ongoing conflict between and Hamas that has entered its seventh day on Friday.

South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) did not reveal the identity of those who had died in its announcement on Friday

"The Department of International Relations and Cooperation can confirm that we have been notified that two South African nationals have died in this ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel," it said in a statement.

It added: "The verification process is currently under way because one of the individuals is reported to have an Israeli ID number so we need to determine that there is dual citizenship or what the picture is.

Consular assistance

It condoled with the families and the loved ones of the two nationals.

South Africa's missions in Ramallah and Tel Aviv are coordinating efforts and also rendering consular assistance and services to the families of our nationals.

The Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron on Saturday in the besieged Gaza in response to Operation Al Aqsa Flood by Hamas.

That response has extended to cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.

Children and women

The number of Palestinians killed from Israeli attacks on the besieged Gaza has risen to 1,537, the Health Ministry in Gaza announced Thursday. The dead included 500 children and 276 women, with 6,612 people injured.

Meanwhile, the Israeli death toll from Operation Al Aqsa Flood has reached 1,300, and the number of wounded was reported to be 3,300, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) reported.