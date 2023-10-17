AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Egypt restricts foreign currency credit card use
The Egyptian central bank has put a limit on foreign currency credit card use to avert the depletion of forex reserves.
Egypt restricts foreign currency credit card use
Domestic transactions will now be limited to the equivalent of $250 a month / Photo: Reuters
October 17, 2023

Egypt’s central bank has told commercial banks to restrict customers from using credit cards for transactions in foreign currencies both domestically and abroad.

This is the second time in a week it has cracked down on card transactions.

Last week, the central bank told banks to suspend the use of Egyptian pound debit cards for purchases outside the country to stop a foreign currency drain.

"In light of what has been seen recently of some speculators misusing these cards by making cash withdrawals from abroad without actually travelling, instructions have been issued to banks to open and activate the maximum credit limit," the central bank said in a press release on Tuesday.

Foreign currency shortage

Domestic transactions will now be limited to the equivalent of $250 a month, three bankers said.

Egypt has been facing a worsening foreign currency shortage over the last two years.

Since March, it has kept its currency fixed against the dollar despite a widening gap with the black market rate.

Both debit and credit card transactions are charged at the official rate of about 31 Egyptian pounds to the dollar whereas on the black market a dollar sells for around 40 or 41 pounds.

"What they discovered is that 70% of credit card usage is people here in Cairo ordering stuff from abroad," a senior banker said.

"If you're travelling you get your credit limit, whatever it is, 32,000 Egyptian pounds (about $1,000) or whatever, according to your bank, but you have to inform the bank before you travel."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us