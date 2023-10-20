Human Rights Watch has accused the United States and Europe of a "muted" response to Israel's controversial tactics in Gaza, despite their previous condemnations of Russia-Ukraine war.

"Now the rest of the world sees a muted reaction to the devastating harm done to civilians by Israel’s blockade and assault on Gaza," said Tom Porteous, the deputy program director of Human Rights Watch said in a statement.

The rights group condemned Western support for Israel's attacks on Gaza in which more than 3,500 people - mostly women and children - were killed according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

"Where are the clear and unequivocal calls for Israel to respect international norms in its attack on Gaza, let alone for accountability?" Porteous posed.

He added that the "hypocrisy and double standards" of Western states were "flagrant and obvious."

"If Western states want to convince the rest of the world to believe what they say about values, human rights and international laws governing armed conflict, the universal principles they rightly apply to Russian atrocities in Ukraine and to Hamas atrocities in Israel also have to apply to Israel’s brutal disregard for civilian life in Gaza," the statement said.

Israel has continued its bombardment of Gaza hitting homes in Khan Yunis in southern besieged Gaza, causing multiple casualties, the Interior Ministry in Gaza said.

Eight sleeping children killed in one strike and doctors fighting but failing to save an unborn child were the other stories recounted by Gaza medics as Israel stepped up its air strikes.