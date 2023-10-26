By Kudra Maliro

Deep in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where armed groups have wreaked havoc with attacks on villages and military camps, a 23-year-old comedian has been charting a path for peace through comedy.

Gloire Bisimwa has been going viral among Congolese Tik Tok users with his skits that imitate Charlie Chaplin, the famous English actor-comedian who died in 1977.

"Ever since I was a child, I've followed Charlie Chaplin's comedy films and it gave me great pleasure to see those acts. I like the way he makes people laugh," the 23-year-old, nicknamed the Congolese Charlie Chaplin, told TRT Afrika.

I remember my mother telling me to wash before seeing Charlie's films and I like the way he makes people laugh,

Eastern Congo has been the scene of a deadly conflict for more than 30 years, and most young people in the area turn to drugs to deal with the mental strains of war. Some of them are attracted by the armed groups that recruit them.

Peace messages

But Gloire has chosen a different path. He uses his talent and art to spread the message of peace to young people to dissuade them from joining militia groups.

Gloire has hundreds of thousands of followers on TikTok and many people in Bukavu area consider him to be a "gift from God " as he brings smiles back to people's faces.

"I've known Gloire for a few months now through his comedies on TikTok. I feel distressed when I'm sad... For me, he's like an angel who brings us joy", says Odia Kabulo, a student from Bukavu and TikTok user.

Gloire said he spends hundreds of dollars on theatre costumes to look like Charlie Chaplin.

"I order suits from Kinshasa (the capital city) and I often make the outfits myself," says the comedian.

"Apart from social networks, I'd also like to organise more shows in churches, on the streets and all over the world to convey messages of peace and to bring joy," he adds.

Charlie Chaplin was a silent film star who attracted worldwide attention in the role of the Little Tramp in his films between 1914 and 1936.